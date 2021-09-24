Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Laredo Sector Soft-Sided Facility

    Laredo Sector Soft-Sided Facility

    LAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Visual documentation of the soft-sided, expedited processing facility in Laredo, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021. The facility provides a suitable location for agents to house and process single adults, family member units, and noncitizen unaccompanied children arriving at the southwest border.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 12:38
    Photo ID: 6855605
    VIRIN: 210924-H-DO456-0003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: LAREDO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laredo Sector Soft-Sided Facility, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Texas
    Border Patrol
    CBP
    Laredo Sector
    soft-sided facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT