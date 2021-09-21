Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-SD member creates “Butterfly Satellite” to support school district

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--Rudi DiAmco, Joint Task Force-Space Defense exercise planner and scenario developer, created this space themed butterfly to support the Rotary of Colorado Springs annual FLIGHT service initiative. The annual event is in its 14th year and has raised more than $1 million for District 11 art and science programs.

    TAGS

    STEAM
    Space Command
    Colorado Springs
    JTF-SD
    Butterfly Art

