JTF-SD member creates “Butterfly Satellite” to support school district

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--Rudi DiAmco, Joint Task Force-Space Defense exercise planner and scenario developer, created this space themed butterfly to support the Rotary of Colorado Springs annual FLIGHT service initiative. The annual event is in its 14th year and has raised more than $1 million for District 11 art and science programs.

