Station Marathon and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine law enforcement crews interdict 16 Cubans on a makeshift vessel off Marathon, Florida, Sept. 22, 2021. The Cubans were repatriated on Sept. 24. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 09:27
|Photo ID:
|6855440
|VIRIN:
|210922-G-G0107-1000
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|573.59 KB
|Location:
|MARATHON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 16 migrants to Cuba, by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
