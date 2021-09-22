Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 16 migrants to Cuba

    MARATHON, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Station Marathon and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine law enforcement crews interdict 16 Cubans on a makeshift vessel off Marathon, Florida, Sept. 22, 2021. The Cubans were repatriated on Sept. 24. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 16 migrants to Cuba, by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

