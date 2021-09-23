U.S. Army Dark Rifles clear trenches and provide support by fire during training exercise

U.S. Army Spc. William Shultz, a combat engineer with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment prepares two M1A2 bangalore torpedos during a training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, September 23, 2021. The exercise tested infantry and combat engineer interoperability as well as maneuver tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

