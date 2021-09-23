Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Dark Rifles clear trenches and provide support by fire during training exercise

    U.S. Army Dark Rifles clear trenches and provide support by fire during training exercise

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Army Spc. William Shultz, a combat engineer with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment prepares two M1A2 bangalore torpedos during a training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, September 23, 2021. The exercise tested infantry and combat engineer interoperability as well as maneuver tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 07:45
    Photo ID: 6855321
    VIRIN: 210923-A-VH689-1001
    Resolution: 1031x1080
    Size: 512.69 KB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Dark Rifles clear trenches and provide support by fire during training exercise, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineer
    breach
    eFP
    bangalore
    StrongerTogether
    DarkRifles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT