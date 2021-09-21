U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Basic, 86th Communications Squadron network infrastructure technician, kneels behind a Starlink terminal at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 21, 2021. Ramstein received 25 terminals for use in the test phase as well as support of evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 04:25 Photo ID: 6855152 VIRIN: 210921-F-JM042-1011 Resolution: 4162x3724 Size: 1.69 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Starlink increases Comm capabilities at RAB, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.