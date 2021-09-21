Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Starlink increases Comm capabilities at RAB

    Starlink increases Comm capabilities at RAB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Basic, 86th Communications Squadron network infrastructure technician, kneels behind a Starlink terminal at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 21, 2021. Ramstein received 25 terminals for use in the test phase as well as support of evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 04:25
    Photo ID: 6855152
    VIRIN: 210921-F-JM042-1011
    Resolution: 4162x3724
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Starlink increases Comm capabilities at RAB, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Starlink increases Comm capabilities at RAB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    evacuation
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    RAB
    EUCOMAFGHANEVAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT