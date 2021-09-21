September Local Legend: Pamela Guglielmin

This month’s Local Legend nomination is Pamela Guglielmin, 31st Force Support Squadron base formal training manager, and an Aviano native. She manages the training for all military and civilian members assigned to Aviano Air Base.



Guglielmin started out as a training technician with the 56th Rescue Squadron and has been a part of the Wyvern Team for three years. She said her favorite part of her job is helping people and making sure they have all the information they need, for their job and career, to attend their educational courses.



Outside of work, Guglielmin enjoys reading crime novels and traveling, she also loves the fact that there is art and history around every corner in Italy.



“I enjoy places where the weather is warm, like Sicily or Sardinia,” said Guglielmin. “But also the mountains here in the Friuli region are very beautiful both in the winter and in the summer time. You can ski, hike or swim in the lakes. You have plenty of solutions to spend your time. And of course the cities of art, like Rome, Florence and Venice.”



Guglielmin plans to continue traveling and wants to take every opportunity to explore that she can.



Thank you for all that you do, Guglielmin. Keep up the outstanding job!

