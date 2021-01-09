Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Pacific Northwest Recruiter, All-Navy Team Wrestler Aims to Become World Champion

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jessica Vargas 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest

    SEATTLE, Wash. (Sept. 01, 2021)-Interior Communications Electrician Second Class Austin Craig, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest and a member of the All-Navy Wrestling Team, holds up a wrestling team coin. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Its area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jessica Vargas/Released)

    Navy Recruiter, All-Navy Wrestler Aims to Become World Champion

    Navy Recruiter
    All Navy Wrestling
    Forged By the Sea
    NTAG Pacific Northwest

