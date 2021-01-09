NTAG Pacific Northwest Recruiter, All-Navy Team Wrestler Aims to Become World Champion

SEATTLE, Wash. (Sept. 01, 2021)-Interior Communications Electrician Second Class Austin Craig, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest and a member of the All-Navy Wrestling Team, holds up a wrestling team coin. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Its area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jessica Vargas/Released)

Date Taken: 09.01.2021, by CPO Jessica Vargas