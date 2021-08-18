Army Chemist Receives Award for STEM Innovation DEVCOM CBC Public Affairs

U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center research chemist Dr. Jared DeCoste is the 2021 recipient of the Joseph D. Wienand NDIA CBRN Division STEM Excellence Award.
|08.18.2021
|09.23.2021 12:56
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
Army Chemist Receives Award for STEM Innovation
