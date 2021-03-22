The Austin-based Software Factory is the first-of-its-kind concept for the Army that is leveraging a train-with-industry pipeline to empower Soldiers and Civilians to scope and solve problems with modern software practices.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 11:54
|Photo ID:
|6853999
|VIRIN:
|210701-A-HE309-693
|Resolution:
|6212x3494
|Size:
|12.73 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MICC responsive to urgent Army Futures Command contract needs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MICC responsive to urgent Army Futures Command contract needs
