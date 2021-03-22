Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MICC responsive to urgent Army Futures Command contract needs

    MICC responsive to urgent Army Futures Command contract needs

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    The Austin-based Software Factory is the first-of-its-kind concept for the Army that is leveraging a train-with-industry pipeline to empower Soldiers and Civilians to scope and solve problems with modern software practices.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 11:54
    Photo ID: 6853999
    VIRIN: 210701-A-HE309-693
    Resolution: 6212x3494
    Size: 12.73 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MICC responsive to urgent Army Futures Command contract needs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MICC responsive to urgent Army Futures Command contract needs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    acc
    amc
    army materiel command
    army contracting command
    mission and installation contracting command
    micc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT