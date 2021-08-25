Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMCOM offering new PATRIOT training for logistics assistance representatives

    AMCOM offering new PATRIOT training for logistics assistance representatives

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    AMCOM Logistics assistance representatives receive hands-on instruction as part of a new course designed specifically for LARs who work with the Patriot missile system.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 11:50
    Photo ID: 6853953
    VIRIN: 210825-A-GX012-102
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 82.75 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM offering new PATRIOT training for logistics assistance representatives, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMCOM offering new PATRIOT training for logistics assistance representatives

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patriot
    Army
    Training
    LARs
    AMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT