The Rhine Ordnance Barracks post office received more than 150 packages of donations a day for several days addressed to the USO in support of Operation Allies Refuge.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 08:54
|Photo ID:
|6853605
|VIRIN:
|210920-D-DJ117-273
|Resolution:
|943x534
|Size:
|134.55 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROB Post Office receives excess mail for OAR mission while preparing for holiday season, by Shaylee Borcsani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ROB Post Office receives excess mail for OAR mission while preparing for holiday season
LEAVE A COMMENT