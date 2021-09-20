The Rhine Ordnance Barracks post office received more than 150 packages of donations a day for several days addressed to the USO in support of Operation Allies Refuge.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 08:54 Photo ID: 6853605 VIRIN: 210920-D-DJ117-273 Resolution: 943x534 Size: 134.55 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROB Post Office receives excess mail for OAR mission while preparing for holiday season, by Shaylee Borcsani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.