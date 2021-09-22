Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Myths & Facts About the Vax

    Myths &amp; Facts About the Vax

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Medical Service

    The COVID-19 vaccine has been mandated across the Department of Defense and despite its demonstrated effectiveness and safety, a host of myths have left some Airmen and Guardians hesitant to receive it. While social media posts and some news outlets may make it harder to keep up with what is fact or fiction, the science is clear … approved COVID-19 vaccines work. (U.S. Air Force graphic)

    Myths and facts about the vax &mdash; debunking common COVID-19 vaccine myths

