The Military Working Dog Handler and his Wingman

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adrian Cook, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Bandi, his MWD, pose for a photo after training on the obstacle course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2021. Cook arrived to Spangdahlem in November of 2019, making this his second tour at the 52nd Fighter Wing as a MWD handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

