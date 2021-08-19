Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Military Working Dog Handler and his Wingman

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adrian Cook, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Bandi, his MWD, pose for a photo after training on the obstacle course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2021. Cook arrived to Spangdahlem in November of 2019, making this his second tour at the 52nd Fighter Wing as a MWD handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Military Working Dog Handler and his Wingman, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    spangdahlem
    portrait
    security forces
    military working dog
    k-9
    3N0X6

