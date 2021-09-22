GHWB Sailor Fakes Down Lines

210922-N-AV609-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 22, 2021) Seaman James McDaniel, assigned to Deck Department, fakes out phone and distance lines aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in the support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah Eidson)

