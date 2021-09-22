210922-N-AV609-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 22, 2021) Seaman James McDaniel, assigned to Deck Department, fakes out phone and distance lines aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in the support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah Eidson)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 23:52
|Photo ID:
|6850984
|VIRIN:
|210922-N-AV609-1003
|Resolution:
|3686x2764
|Size:
|877.84 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GHWB Sailor Fakes Down Lines, by SN Noah Eidson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
