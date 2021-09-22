Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Sailor Fakes Down Lines

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Noah Eidson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210922-N-AV609-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 22, 2021) Seaman James McDaniel, assigned to Deck Department, fakes out phone and distance lines aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in the support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah Eidson)

    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 23:52
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailor Fakes Down Lines, by SN Noah Eidson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Aircraft Carrier
    US Navy
    Mass Casualty
    GHWB

