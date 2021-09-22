Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Staff Sgt. Gabriel Simonsen from the 336th Training Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As a cyber systems operations instructor for the 336th TRS, Simonsen has provided technical knowledge and mentorship to prior service and non-prior service Airmen and Guardian students. He has graduated 78 Airmen, teaching 60 objectives through five blocks of instruction. His work alone has awarded a total of 1,500 Community College of the Air Force hours for his students. Furthermore, Simonsen has played a critical part of the shelter management team for Hurricane Ida preparations. He was a key piece in the rollout of over 4,000 Meals, Ready Eat and the creation of 100 sandbags. This safeguarded over 650 Airmen and Guardians and three facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

