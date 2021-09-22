WASHINGTON (Sept. 22, 2021) Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer, recites the oath of enlistment to seven members of the U.S. Navy Band at the band's home onboard the Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 14:35
|Photo ID:
|6850095
|VIRIN:
|210922-N-LC494-1010
|Resolution:
|5788x3864
|Size:
|17.72 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Sailors reenlist, by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT