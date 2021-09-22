Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band Sailors reenlist

    Navy Band Sailors reenlist

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    WASHINGTON (Sept. 22, 2021) Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer, recites the oath of enlistment to seven members of the U.S. Navy Band at the band's home onboard the Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 14:35
    Photo ID: 6850095
    VIRIN: 210922-N-LC494-1010
    Resolution: 5788x3864
    Size: 17.72 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Sailors reenlist, by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    people

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT