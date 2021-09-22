WASHINGTON (Sept. 22, 2021) Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer, recites the oath of enlistment to seven members of the U.S. Navy Band at the band's home onboard the Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 14:35 Photo ID: 6850095 VIRIN: 210922-N-LC494-1010 Resolution: 5788x3864 Size: 17.72 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Sailors reenlist, by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.