    Carlton Aue Personality Feature

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Carlton Aue, 4 Force Support Squadron auto hobby shop mechanic, examines a vehicle using an inspection mirror. The auto hobby shop is available for service members to hone their vehicle maintenance skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaleb J. Mayfield)

    mechanic
    auto hobby
