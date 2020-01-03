Carlton Aue, 4 Force Support Squadron auto hobby shop mechanic, examines a vehicle using an inspection mirror. The auto hobby shop is available for service members to hone their vehicle maintenance skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaleb J. Mayfield)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 11:53
|Photo ID:
|6849743
|VIRIN:
|200301-F-DO014-0297
|Resolution:
|5958x4256
|Size:
|16.84 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carlton Aue Personality Feature, by TSgt Kaleb Mayfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
