NSWCPD Virtually Hosts Summer Internship Final Presentations

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Outreach Program Manager and Mechanical & Aerospace Engineer Tristan Wolfe shares a smile during the final intern presentations for the Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP), the Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program (SEAP), the Naval Educator in the Workplace Training (NEWT) Program, and the Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) programs on July 22 and July 23, 2021. Wolfe coordinated the virtual two-day event, which featured 30 detailed presentations from a variety of programs across NSWCPD. (Screen shot by Brentan Debysingh/Released)

