    NSWCPD Virtually Hosts Summer Internship Final Presentations

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Brentan Debysingh 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Outreach Program Manager and Mechanical & Aerospace Engineer Tristan Wolfe shares a smile during the final intern presentations for the Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP), the Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program (SEAP), the Naval Educator in the Workplace Training (NEWT) Program, and the Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) programs on July 22 and July 23, 2021. Wolfe coordinated the virtual two-day event, which featured 30 detailed presentations from a variety of programs across NSWCPD. (Screen shot by Brentan Debysingh/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 11:49
    Photo ID: 6849733
    VIRIN: 210722-O-XQ479-447
    Resolution: 3360x2100
    Size: 757.63 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    STEM
    SMART
    NEWT
    NREIP
    NSWCPD
    SEAP

