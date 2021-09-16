A U.S. Navy Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 10 P-8A Poseidon flies next to an Oregon Air National Guard F-15 Eagle of the 142nd Wing to conduct ongoing familiarization training. More than seven coordinated training flights have been conducted between the two groups at Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon throughout 2021. (Courtesy Photo, U.S. Navy)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 11:16
|Photo ID:
|6849716
|VIRIN:
|210916-Z-F3895-0001
|Resolution:
|2019x2019
|Size:
|156.65 KB
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighters conduct joint training with Navy anti-sub aircraft, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
