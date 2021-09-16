Fighters conduct joint training with Navy anti-sub aircraft

PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES 09.16.2021 Courtesy Photo 142nd Wing

A U.S. Navy Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 10 P-8A Poseidon flies next to an Oregon Air National Guard F-15 Eagle of the 142nd Wing to conduct ongoing familiarization training. More than seven coordinated training flights have been conducted between the two groups at Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon throughout 2021. (Courtesy Photo, U.S. Navy)