    Fighters conduct joint training with Navy anti-sub aircraft

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    142nd Wing

    A U.S. Navy Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 10 P-8A Poseidon flies next to an Oregon Air National Guard F-15 Eagle of the 142nd Wing to conduct ongoing familiarization training. More than seven coordinated training flights have been conducted between the two groups at Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon throughout 2021. (Courtesy Photo, U.S. Navy)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    f-15
    joint training
    p-8

