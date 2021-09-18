Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 30 migrants to Bahamas; detains smuggler

    HALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Station Fort Lauderdale law enforcement crew embarked 25 Haitians, three Colombians, one Chinese migrant, one Peruvian migrant, and one suspected Bahamian smuggler off Hallandale Beach, Florida, Sep. 18, 2021. Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered's crew transferred 30 migrants to Bahamian authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    USCG
    Station Fort Lauderdale
    Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered

