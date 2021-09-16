MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Legalman First Class Chelse Wilson poses for a photo after providing her experience with the Career Intermission Program Sept. 16. Legalman provide paralegal support to JAG Officers in all aspects of military law and policy administration, legal support to active-duty service members, retired military personnel, and family members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lex Barlowe/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 10:18 Photo ID: 6849606 VIRIN: 210916-N-DV016-0004 Resolution: 6443x4602 Size: 16.84 MB Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Legalman Earns Commission During Career Intermission, by PO2 Lex Barlowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.