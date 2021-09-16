Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legalman Earns Commission During Career Intermission

    Legalman Earns Commission During Career Intermission

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lex Barlowe 

    Navy Personnel Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Legalman First Class Chelse Wilson poses for a photo after providing her experience with the Career Intermission Program Sept. 16. Legalman provide paralegal support to JAG Officers in all aspects of military law and policy administration, legal support to active-duty service members, retired military personnel, and family members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lex Barlowe/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 10:18
    Photo ID: 6849606
    VIRIN: 210916-N-DV016-0004
    Resolution: 6443x4602
    Size: 16.84 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legalman Earns Commission During Career Intermission, by PO2 Lex Barlowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Legalman Earns Commission During Career Intermission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CIP
    Career Intermission Program
    MyNavyHR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT