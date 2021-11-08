1st Lt. Diana Choi, a 460th Medical Group physician assistant, continues to monitor vitals on a patient in Medical Group North Building on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021. Choi practiced her medical response during the 2021 Panther View exercise to prepare for the possibility of real world events. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito)

