    AUAB supports Afghanistan evacuees

    AUAB supports Afghanistan evacuees

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Military members assemble a tent frame in preparation for incoming transient populations Aug. 19, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Personnel at Al Udeid have constructed numerous facilities in support of the Afghanistan noncombatant evacuation operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 01:08
    Afghanistan

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Support
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Qualified Evacuee

