AUAB supports Afghanistan evacuees

U.S. Military members assemble a tent frame in preparation for incoming transient populations Aug. 19, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Personnel at Al Udeid have constructed numerous facilities in support of the Afghanistan noncombatant evacuation operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

