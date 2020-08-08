U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mario Lopez-Casas from the 146th Airlift Wing’s Civil Engineers Squadron jumped headfirst into his temporary first sergeant role, re-invigorating morale during a time of high tension within the squadron at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. February 8, 2020. Returning from deployment with his squadron at odds among themselves, Lopez-Casas learned how to develop his interpersonal skills to improve dynamics within the squadron and himself”. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 23:28
|Photo ID:
|6849067
|VIRIN:
|200808-Z-CA329-0020
|Resolution:
|3532x2520
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Baptism by fire: How a "Temp" 1st Sgt. rekindled morale inside a squabbling squadron, by SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT