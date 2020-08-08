Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baptism by fire: How a "Temp" 1st Sgt. rekindled morale inside a squabbling squadron

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mario Lopez-Casas from the 146th Airlift Wing’s Civil Engineers Squadron jumped headfirst into his temporary first sergeant role, re-invigorating morale during a time of high tension within the squadron at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. February 8, 2020. Returning from deployment with his squadron at odds among themselves, Lopez-Casas learned how to develop his interpersonal skills to improve dynamics within the squadron and himself”. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 23:28
    Photo ID: 6849067
    VIRIN: 200808-Z-CA329-0020
    Resolution: 3532x2520
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baptism by fire: How a "Temp" 1st Sgt. rekindled morale inside a squabbling squadron, by SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3N0X6

