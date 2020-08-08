Baptism by fire: How a "Temp" 1st Sgt. rekindled morale inside a squabbling squadron

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mario Lopez-Casas from the 146th Airlift Wing’s Civil Engineers Squadron jumped headfirst into his temporary first sergeant role, re-invigorating morale during a time of high tension within the squadron at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. February 8, 2020. Returning from deployment with his squadron at odds among themselves, Lopez-Casas learned how to develop his interpersonal skills to improve dynamics within the squadron and himself”. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)

