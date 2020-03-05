Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    146th Airlift Wing assists delivering food during COVID-19 pandemic

    MOORPARK, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Ressler from the 146th Vehicle Operations Squadron and California State Guard Lt. Col. Bruce Markovich, a Support Group Deputy commander, transport food into the trunk of a vehicle at a drive-thru food distribution center, Moorpark, California, May, 3, 2020. Members from the 146th Airlift Wing have provided pandemic support and humanitarian aid across California throughout the pandemic, including assembling federal medical shelters and assisting law enforcement during civil unrest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)

