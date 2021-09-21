Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCYBER Hosts IA Summit

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command (second from left) leads discussion of concepts, initiatives and requirements in the evolution of information advantage (IA) in competition and conflict, during the ARCYBER Information Advantage Summit at Fort Gordon, Ga., Sept. 21, 2021. Participants in the two-day event included senior military and civilian leaders from Army, Department of Defense, and multinational and interagency partner forces that are working together to develop IA capabilities. (Photo by Joe McClammy)

