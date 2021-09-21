ARCYBER Hosts IA Summit

Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command (second from left) leads discussion of concepts, initiatives and requirements in the evolution of information advantage (IA) in competition and conflict, during the ARCYBER Information Advantage Summit at Fort Gordon, Ga., Sept. 21, 2021. Participants in the two-day event included senior military and civilian leaders from Army, Department of Defense, and multinational and interagency partner forces that are working together to develop IA capabilities. (Photo by Joe McClammy)

