    Airman honored as USAF Athlete of the Year

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick Miller (right), 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, presents a plaque to Airman 1st Class Michael Mannozzi on Sept. 17, 2021, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, honoring him as the 2020 Air Force Male Athlete of the Year. Mannozzi, a racewalker who works in the 88 ABW Chaplain’s Office, is ranked in the top 10 nationally for his sport and also competed in the Olympic trials. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

