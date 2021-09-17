Col. Patrick Miller (right), 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, presents a plaque to Airman 1st Class Michael Mannozzi on Sept. 17, 2021, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, honoring him as the 2020 Air Force Male Athlete of the Year. Mannozzi, a racewalker who works in the 88 ABW Chaplain’s Office, is ranked in the top 10 nationally for his sport and also competed in the Olympic trials. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 15:43 Photo ID: 6848531 VIRIN: 210917-F-JW079-3005 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.88 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman honored as USAF Athlete of the Year, by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.