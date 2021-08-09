210908-N-LZ839-1025
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (September, 8, 2021) - Lt. Janelle Gruber assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), transports office supplies to the ship during a crew move aboard event, Sept. 8, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)
