    Crew Move Aboard

    PORTSMOUTH, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    210908-N-LZ839-1025
    PORTSMOUTH, VA. (September, 8, 2021) - Lt. Janelle Gruber assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), transports office supplies to the ship during a crew move aboard event, Sept. 8, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 14:19
    Photo ID: 6848300
    VIRIN: 210908-N-LZ839-1025
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew Move Aboard, by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-Class

