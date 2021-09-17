Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) resiliency team members assigned to 171st Air Refueling Wing, the 193d Special Operations Wing and the 111th Attack Wing work with Matthew Chinman, PhD, a senior behavioral scientist with the RAND Corporation, to refine and strengthen their Wing Community Action Plans, September 17th, 2021 near Pittsburgh. The workshop was part of a two-day PAANG Resiliency Summit to learn about new tools, identify best practices and synchronize resilience efforts across PAANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 12:23
|Photo ID:
|6848068
|VIRIN:
|210917-Z-EY983-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.75 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resiliency Conference, by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT