Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resiliency Conference

    Resiliency Conference

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) resiliency team members assigned to 171st Air Refueling Wing, the 193d Special Operations Wing and the 111th Attack Wing work with Matthew Chinman, PhD, a senior behavioral scientist with the RAND Corporation, to refine and strengthen their Wing Community Action Plans, September 17th, 2021 near Pittsburgh. The workshop was part of a two-day PAANG Resiliency Summit to learn about new tools, identify best practices and synchronize resilience efforts across PAANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 12:23
    Photo ID: 6848068
    VIRIN: 210917-Z-EY983-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.75 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resiliency Conference, by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    171 Air Refueling Wing
    PNG
    171st

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT