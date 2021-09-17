Resiliency Conference

Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) resiliency team members assigned to 171st Air Refueling Wing, the 193d Special Operations Wing and the 111th Attack Wing work with Matthew Chinman, PhD, a senior behavioral scientist with the RAND Corporation, to refine and strengthen their Wing Community Action Plans, September 17th, 2021 near Pittsburgh. The workshop was part of a two-day PAANG Resiliency Summit to learn about new tools, identify best practices and synchronize resilience efforts across PAANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

