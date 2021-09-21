Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Chiefs of the Air National Guard

    Command Chiefs of the Air National Guard

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bernard Carbon’s portrait and biography, far right, accompanies a display highlighting the Air National Guard's 13 senior enlisted advisors and command chiefs from 1975 in a hallway at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center campus in East Tennessee. These chief master sergeants serve as the top advisors on the enlisted force to the Director of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 09:04
    Photo ID: 6847770
    VIRIN: 210921-Z-SM234-001
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Chiefs of the Air National Guard, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commentary: Chief Carbon, the Air National Guard's third senior enlisted leader, lives on

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Leadership
    History
    Bernie Carbon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT