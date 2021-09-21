Command Chiefs of the Air National Guard

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bernard Carbon’s portrait and biography, far right, accompanies a display highlighting the Air National Guard's 13 senior enlisted advisors and command chiefs from 1975 in a hallway at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center campus in East Tennessee. These chief master sergeants serve as the top advisors on the enlisted force to the Director of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

