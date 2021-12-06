Newly promoted U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zackary Wagenmaker, assigned to Task Force Iron Valor, stands in the maintenance bay on June 12, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Promotions are an important aspect to a Soldier's career and is able to improve morale. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 08:55
|Photo ID:
|6847761
|VIRIN:
|210612-A-CZ403-1009
|Resolution:
|3684x6006
|Size:
|9.25 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Zackary Wagenmaker Promotion, by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT