    Zackary Wagenmaker Promotion

    KUWAIT

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    Newly promoted U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zackary Wagenmaker, assigned to Task Force Iron Valor, stands in the maintenance bay on June 12, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Promotions are an important aspect to a Soldier's career and is able to improve morale. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 08:55
    Photo ID: 6847761
    VIRIN: 210612-A-CZ403-1009
    Resolution: 3684x6006
    Size: 9.25 MB
    Location: KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zackary Wagenmaker Promotion, by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

