Andrew Burton Promotion

Newly promoted U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Burton, assigned to Task Force Iron Valor, stands in front of a HIMARS May 5, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Promotions are an important aspect to a Soldier's career and is able to improve morale. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
