    Andrew Burton Promotion

    Andrew Burton Promotion

    KUWAIT

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    Newly promoted U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Burton, assigned to Task Force Iron Valor, stands in front of a HIMARS May 5, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Promotions are an important aspect to a Soldier's career and is able to improve morale. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 08:46
    Photo ID: 6847755
    VIRIN: 210505-A-CZ403-1004
    Resolution: 3230x4399
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andrew Burton Promotion, by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

