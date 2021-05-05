Newly promoted U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Burton, assigned to Task Force Iron Valor, stands in front of a HIMARS May 5, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Promotions are an important aspect to a Soldier's career and is able to improve morale. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 08:46 Photo ID: 6847755 VIRIN: 210505-A-CZ403-1004 Resolution: 3230x4399 Size: 5.15 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Andrew Burton Promotion, by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.