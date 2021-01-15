Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Treading with the Past

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. David Graves, a mass communication specialist with the 340th Public Affairs Detachment in Millington, TN, captures the memories held at a destroyed bunker on Ali Al Salem Air Base. The tradition is to toss a pair of boots up, and if they stay up, the individual who tossed them will not deploy there again. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 11:18
    Photo ID: 6844376
    VIRIN: 210115-A-UE565-289
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 14.97 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Treading with the Past, by SSG Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Kuwait #boots #tradition #history #46S #army #photography #communication

