Staff Sgt. David Graves, a mass communication specialist with the 340th Public Affairs Detachment in Millington, TN, captures the memories held at a destroyed bunker on Ali Al Salem Air Base. The tradition is to toss a pair of boots up, and if they stay up, the individual who tossed them will not deploy there again. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2021 11:18
|Photo ID:
|6844376
|VIRIN:
|210115-A-UE565-289
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|14.97 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Treading with the Past, by SSG Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT