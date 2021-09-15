Coast Guard assists mariners in Caribbean Sea

The Coast Guard Cutter Diamondback tows the 51-foot vessel “Family First” to commercial salvage near Key West, Florida where the crew will meet with the owner of the vessel. Coast Guard District 7 command center received a 406MHZ EPIRB for the “Family First” vessel Wednesday and requested Air Marine support (AMO) who located the vessel and determined the nature of distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
