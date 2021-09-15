Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists mariners in Caribbean Sea

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard Cutter Diamondback tows the 51-foot vessel “Family First” to commercial salvage near Key West, Florida where the crew will meet with the owner of the vessel. Coast Guard District 7 command center  received a 406MHZ EPIRB for the “Family First” vessel Wednesday and requested  Air Marine support (AMO) who located the vessel and determined the nature of distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

