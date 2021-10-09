Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communication Through Pashto

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kaitlynn Hendricks 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Russ Fisher and Lance Cpl. Sarah Fisher, with Combat Logistics Group 2, natives of Centennial, Colorado and White Bluff, Tennessee, translate and communicate with Afghans through Pashto at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, September 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides vulnerable Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sergeant Kaitlynn M. Hendricks)

