Security Forces defends AUAB and evacuees

Two members of the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron wait with qualified evacuees after they debark a C-17 Globemaster III Aug. 20, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

