    Honoring with Dignity and Aloha

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Member's of the Hawaii Air National Guard’s Honor Guard, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Bactad, Capt. Kalani Guillermo, and Master Sgt. Russell Mesinas display various ceremonial military honors during sunrise on Sept. 12, 2021 at Foster's Point, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai’i. The mission of the HIANG Honor Guard is to represent the Airmen of the Hawaii Air National Guard to the public and the world while performing a variety of ceremonies with dignity and aloha. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 18:44
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    ceremony
    honor guard
    honor's
    hawaii air national guard
    sunrise
    dignity

