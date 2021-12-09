Member's of the Hawaii Air National Guard’s Honor Guard, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Bactad, Capt. Kalani Guillermo, and Master Sgt. Russell Mesinas display various ceremonial military honors during sunrise on Sept. 12, 2021 at Foster's Point, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai’i. The mission of the HIANG Honor Guard is to represent the Airmen of the Hawaii Air National Guard to the public and the world while performing a variety of ceremonies with dignity and aloha. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2021 Date Posted: 09.13.2021 18:44 Photo ID: 6833812 VIRIN: 210912-Z-RV808-001 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 4.74 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring with Dignity and Aloha, by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.