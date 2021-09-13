Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wingman, Leader, Warrior – Staff Sgt. Cindy Delgado

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Photo by Airman Ryan Prince 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cindy Delgado, 50th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, is responsible for efficiently spending the USAF’s funds. The 50th CONS squadron at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado directs money through a contract and awards them to civilian businesses. Contract specialists also work closely with the base policy and legal teams to ensure contract awards are compliant with federal, state and local regulations. Everything that supports the installation comes through the Contracting Office, from services to construction and other essential functions. Delgado along with her fellow 50th CONS Airmen provide mission partners across Schriever SFB with agile and innovative contracting capabilities to enable space and cyberspace warfighting superiority. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Airman 1st class Ryan Prince)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 18:16
    Photo ID: 6833778
    VIRIN: 210913-F-KF582-1001
    Resolution: 2820x2364
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wingman, Leader, Warrior – Staff Sgt. Cindy Delgado, by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

