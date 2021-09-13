Wingman, Leader, Warrior – Staff Sgt. Cindy Delgado

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cindy Delgado, 50th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, is responsible for efficiently spending the USAF’s funds. The 50th CONS squadron at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado directs money through a contract and awards them to civilian businesses. Contract specialists also work closely with the base policy and legal teams to ensure contract awards are compliant with federal, state and local regulations. Everything that supports the installation comes through the Contracting Office, from services to construction and other essential functions. Delgado along with her fellow 50th CONS Airmen provide mission partners across Schriever SFB with agile and innovative contracting capabilities to enable space and cyberspace warfighting superiority. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Airman 1st class Ryan Prince)
