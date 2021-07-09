Protect yourself, Family by being ready when disaster strikes

Plan ahead in case of an emergency by packing a readiness kit. Jay Fangman, emergency management specialist, said he hopes Fort Campbell residents will take time this month to consider disasters that may affect them and devise a plan should the time come to react, and that preparation before a disaster is key to survival.

