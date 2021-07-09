Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protect yourself, Family by being ready when disaster strikes

    Protect yourself, Family by being ready when disaster strikes

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Sirena Clark 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Plan ahead in case of an emergency by packing a readiness kit. Jay Fangman, emergency management specialist, said he hopes Fort Campbell residents will take time this month to consider disasters that may affect them and devise a plan should the time come to react, and that preparation before a disaster is key to survival.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protect yourself, Family by being ready when disaster strikes, by Sirena Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Protect yourself, Family by being ready when disaster strikes

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    emergency management
    National Preparedness Month
    Prepare and Protect

