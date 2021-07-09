Plan ahead in case of an emergency by packing a readiness kit. Jay Fangman, emergency management specialist, said he hopes Fort Campbell residents will take time this month to consider disasters that may affect them and devise a plan should the time come to react, and that preparation before a disaster is key to survival.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 15:38
|Photo ID:
|6829112
|VIRIN:
|210910-A-N1234-011
|Resolution:
|1175x1135
|Size:
|682.93 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Protect yourself, Family by being ready when disaster strikes, by Sirena Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Protect yourself, Family by being ready when disaster strikes
LEAVE A COMMENT