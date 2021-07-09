Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteering bolsters resumes, closes gaps in employment

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Sirena Clark 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Latishia Hampton, military spouse and Fort Campbell Army Community Service volunteer coordinator, reviews an email Sept. 7 at ACS. Volunteering can provide work experience that is a great addition to a resume.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteering bolsters resumes, closes gaps in employment, by Sirena Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    volunteering
    Spouse employment
    Employment Readiness

