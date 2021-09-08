Fort Campbell receives civilian award for traffic management

Specialist Jayden Wallace, 163rd Military Police Company, 716th Military Police Battalion, helps Brooke Hernandez and her children – Harlie, 1, left; Lily, 5; Maci, 6; Parker, 3; and Carson, 8; through a traffic crossing near Barkley Elementary School. Recently the Tennessee Highway Safety Office recognized Fort Campbell traffic officers for their exemplary traffic management and contribution to vehicular safety, this includes helping pedestrians safely cross roads. The Fort Campbell Police Traffic Section was awarded third place in the Law Enforcement Challenge in the 76-100 officer category and were first in the regional competition with Fort Benning, Ga.

