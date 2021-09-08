Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell receives civilian award for traffic management

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Specialist Jayden Wallace, 163rd Military Police Company, 716th Military Police Battalion, helps Brooke Hernandez and her children – Harlie, 1, left; Lily, 5; Maci, 6; Parker, 3; and Carson, 8; through a traffic crossing near Barkley Elementary School. Recently the Tennessee Highway Safety Office recognized Fort Campbell traffic officers for their exemplary traffic management and contribution to vehicular safety, this includes helping pedestrians safely cross roads. The Fort Campbell Police Traffic Section was awarded third place in the Law Enforcement Challenge in the 76-100 officer category and were first in the regional competition with Fort Benning, Ga.

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    traffic management
    Tennessee Law Enforcement Challenge

