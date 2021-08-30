Fort Campbell’s Spouse Employment Center workshops to focus on job search, resumes

Patrice Hamilton, employment services counselor, answers a telephone call Aug. 30 at the Spouse Employment Center. The center will host several workshops in September aimed at helping spouses obtain jobs. “Coming into our center gives spouses the opportunity to understand location, and where some of the employment opportunities are,” Hamilton said. “When you’re new to an area, it is often not very clear what or where the employment opportunities are available within the surrounding area.”

