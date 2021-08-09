2021 Latina Style Distinguished Military Service Award Winner Glenda Padro

Glenda Padro was chosen for the 2021 Latina Style Distinguished Military Service Award. She is a Production Support Supervisor for NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (FLCSD) and also received a Letter of Commendation from NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Commanding Officer Capt. Timothy Brown for her excellent work and award.



LATINA Style honors Latina military and civilian personnel who through their service have enhanced the role of Latinas in their organizations. Winners are recognized at the National Latina Symposium, a prestigious conference that brings together the most accomplished Hispanic women in the nation. The highlight of the symposium is the Distinguished Military Service Awards Luncheon, held annually, which honors Latinas serving in the Armed Forces.

