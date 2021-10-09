Leigh Anne Bierstine, F-35 Combat Data Systems (CDS) Program Management Officer, poses for a portrait at the F-35 Joint Program Office headquarters in Arlington, Va. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 13:56
|Photo ID:
|6828841
|VIRIN:
|210910-N-NW961-1009
|Resolution:
|3621x2410
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Hometown:
|ATHENS, OH, US
|Hometown:
|POMEROY, OH, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspiring Acquisition Excellence at F-35, by SCPO Michael ODay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inspiring Acquisition Excellence to Achieve Success at F-35
