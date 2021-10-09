Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspiring Acquisition Excellence at F-35

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael ODay 

    F-35 Joint Program Office

    Leigh Anne Bierstine, F-35 Combat Data Systems (CDS) Program Management Officer, poses for a portrait at the F-35 Joint Program Office headquarters in Arlington, Va. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inspiring Acquisition Excellence to Achieve Success at F-35

