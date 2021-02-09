Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5's Detail Diego Garcia inventory tools

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5's Detail Diego Garcia inventory tools

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210902-N-GW647-1002 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sept. 2, 2021) Builder Constructionman Raheem Dayee, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, inventories toolkits for Detail Diego Garcia. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Lisa Sperhake/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 06:25
    Photo ID: 6828129
    VIRIN: 210902-N-GW647-1001
    Resolution: 2974x3967
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5's Detail Diego Garcia inventory tools, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT