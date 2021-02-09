U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5's Detail Diego Garcia inventory tools

210902-N-GW647-1002 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sept. 2, 2021) Builder Constructionman Raheem Dayee, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, inventories toolkits for Detail Diego Garcia. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Lisa Sperhake/Released)

