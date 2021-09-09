Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd AEW leadership recognizes Warrior of the Week

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, recognize Airman 1st Class Nevada Larson, 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, as the warrior of the week Sept. 9, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The WoW program recognizes outstanding Airmen who have made significant contributions to their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 02:42
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    TAGS

    leadership
    award
    WoW

