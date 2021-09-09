332nd AEW leadership recognizes Warrior of the Week

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, recognize Airman 1st Class Nevada Larson, 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, as the warrior of the week Sept. 9, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The WoW program recognizes outstanding Airmen who have made significant contributions to their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

