    Fort Lee chaplains a key participant in Operation Allies Welcome

    Fort Lee chaplains a key participant in Operation Allies Welcome

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Brian Stevens 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Volunteers fold, sort and organize donations in support of Operation Allies Welcome on Fort Lee, Virginia, Sept. 9.
    The items for donation are being requested by the Non-Governmental Organizations taking part in Operation Allies Welcome (formerly Operation Allies Refuge), not Fort Lee. The Fort Lee Religious Support Office is supporting the NGOs in their efforts. Fort Lee does not endorse these organizations or any other non-federal entity.
    The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel e

    Fort Lee chaplains a key participant in Operation Allies Welcome

