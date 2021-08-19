Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interpreter bridges cultural barriers between U.S. military and Djiboutian community

    ALI SABIEH, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Across the world, building strong relationships takes good communication. But what happens when you don't speak the same language?

    Fatouma Omar Guedi is an interpreter for Civil Affairs Functional Specialty Team, Southern European Task Force – Africa. Fatouma speaks four languages fluently (English, Somali, Afar and French) and is learning more. Fatouma uses her knowledge to aid U.S. military humanitarian missions within Djibouti, Africa. The ability to overcome the language barrier between the U.S. and African partners is critical to building trust and goodwill between the U.S. and the Djiboutian community and governing officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 07:07
    Photo ID: 6824057
    VIRIN: 210819-F-MM641-1103
    Resolution: 4015x5019
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: ALI SABIEH, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interpreter bridges cultural barriers between U.S. military and Djiboutian community, by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

