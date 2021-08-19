Interpreter bridges cultural barriers between U.S. military and Djiboutian community

Across the world, building strong relationships takes good communication. But what happens when you don't speak the same language?



Fatouma Omar Guedi is an interpreter for Civil Affairs Functional Specialty Team, Southern European Task Force – Africa. Fatouma speaks four languages fluently (English, Somali, Afar and French) and is learning more. Fatouma uses her knowledge to aid U.S. military humanitarian missions within Djibouti, Africa. The ability to overcome the language barrier between the U.S. and African partners is critical to building trust and goodwill between the U.S. and the Djiboutian community and governing officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

