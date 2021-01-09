Cpt. Brittany Watson, a Medical Operations Officer in the 111th Engineer Brigade, and Sgt. Andres Rivera, a Carpentry and Masonry Specialist in the 766th Engineer Company of the 111th, recently reunited during a deployment to the Middle East. Prior to this reunion, they had not seen each other in over 12 years.
Aunt, Nephew, Reunite after 12 Years during Middle East Deployment
