Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aunt, Nephew, Reunite after 12 Years during Middle East Deployment

    Aunt, Nephew, Reunite after 12 Years during Middle East Deployment

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.01.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. James Mason 

    111th Engineer Brigade

    Cpt. Brittany Watson, a Medical Operations Officer in the 111th Engineer Brigade, and Sgt. Andres Rivera, a Carpentry and Masonry Specialist in the 766th Engineer Company of the 111th, recently reunited during a deployment to the Middle East. Prior to this reunion, they had not seen each other in over 12 years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 04:17
    Photo ID: 6823992
    VIRIN: 210901-A-WJ211-268
    Resolution: 1152x1536
    Size: 535.69 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aunt, Nephew, Reunite after 12 Years during Middle East Deployment, by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aunt, Nephew, Reunite after 12 Years during Middle East Deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    National Guard
    Deployment
    TF Spartan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT