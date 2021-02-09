100th Security Forces Squadron Airmen preform routine weapon maintenance at RAF Mildenhall.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Rich performs weapons maintenance on an M4 rifle buttstock at the armory at Royal Air Force Mildenhall England, Sept. 2, 2021. 100th SFS armors are responsible for breaking apart and greasing weapons in order to ensure function. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

Date Taken: 09.02.2021
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB